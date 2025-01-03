Police seek driver who severely injured woman in East Hollywood hit-and-run  

Los Angeles police on Friday sought the public’s help to identify the driver who severely injured a woman in a hit-and-run accident in East Hollywood.

A surveillance video released by detectives shows the moment a vehicle hit the 22-year-old woman as she crossed Western Avenue.

Detectives said the suspected vehicle, a gray sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on Western Avenue approaching Clinton Street right before it hit the woman around 3:40 a.m. on Oct.16, 2024.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and took the woman to a nearby hospital.

According to police, a male pedestrian walking with the victim fled the scene without identifying himself as a possible witness.

Anyone with information is urged to call LAPD West Traffic Division detectives at (213) 473-0233 or (213) 473-0238. A $25,000 reward is offered to anyone who can help identify the person and lead to their arrest.