Police seek help to find driver in fatal hit-and-run in Santa Monica

Santa Monica police are looking for the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian as she was crossing Wilshire Boulevard, then fled the scene at high speeds.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department, the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. at Wilshire Boulevard and Chelsea Avenue near Douglas Park.

Police said the victim was a Vietnam Veteran and a resident of Santa Monica. Her name has not been released. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, police released the photo of a man and a white Toyota RAV4 suspected of being involved in the accident.

The vehicle was seen fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed, heading eastbound on Wilshire Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Santa Monica police at 310-458-2024 or the SMPD 24-hour watch commander at 310-458-8427.