Police Seek Man Who Stabbed Wheelchair-Bound Man in Mar Vista

Police sought the public's help to locate a man who stabbed an 82-year-old wheelchair bound man in Mar Vista.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called about 6:55 p.m. on Oct. 3 to the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard and found the victim being treated by paramedics for stab wounds to the neck and shoulder, according to a department statement.

The man was taken to a hospital and listed in stabled condition as of Thursday, according to police.

LAPD investigators gathered surveillance video from the scene and discovered the suspect "attacked the man without provocation'' and fled the scene heading toward the intersection of Venice Boulevard and Inglewood Avenue.

The attacker was described as a bald man between 20 and 30 years old, between 5 feet, 1 and 5 feet, 6; about 130 pounds. He also has a large tattoo on the back of his head and a smaller tattoo near his left eye.

Anyone with information on the stabbing was asked to contact LAPD Detective Luis Jurado at 310-482-6369. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.