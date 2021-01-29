Police Shoot and Wound Man Who Threatened His Wife's Family in Van Nuys

Police shot and wounded a man Friday who allegedly threatened his wife's family then traveled to her Van Nuys area workplace with a handgun.

Officers were called about 10:40 a.m. to the 7300 block of Aldea Avenue on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon suspect, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

When they arrived, a family member of the wife told officers the woman's estranged husband “showed up at the residence brandishing a handgun and threatening to kill them,” but left before police arrived, police said in a statement.

Officers then went to the woman's nearby workplace and spotted the man in the parking lot, inside a vehicle matching the description they were given, according to the department.

“They ordered him out of the vehicle, and he exited holding a handgun,” police said. “At that time, there was an officer-involved shooting.”

The man was struck and taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition, police said. No officers were injured.

Department spokeswoman Detective Meghan Aguilar told reporters at the scene police there recovered a handgun, though “what exactly he did with that handgun that led to the officer-involved shooting is part of the investigation.”

Aguilar said investigators would be looking at body-worn camera video and seeking surveillance footage, as well as interviewing the officers involved and witnesses.

Aguilar said it was unknown if the officers' body cameras “were activated, if it was a timely activation, and what they show,” the Los Angeles Times reported.