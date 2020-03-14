Pomona Motorcyclist Killed by SUV

The Coroner's Office released the name of a 41-year-old motorcyclist Saturday who was struck and killed by an SUV in Pomona.

The motorcyclist was identified as Pomona resident Andreas Dimopoulos, according to the coroner's office.

The fatality occurred on Reservoir Street, near Ninth Street, at 3:25 a.m. Friday, according to the Pomona Police Department.

Dimopoulos was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to police. It did not appear that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, investigators said.

Reservoir Street between Seventh and Ninth streets was closed for the investigation, but reopened several hours later.

Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked to call the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.