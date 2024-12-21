Beverly Crest

Police investigating possible shooting, burglary in Beverly Crest

Police were searching for two possible suspects.

By Missael Soto

Law enforcement was investigating a possible shooting and burglary at a Beverly Crest mansion Friday night.

Officers responded to a call around 7:18 p.m. in the 2500 block of Summit Ridge Drive.

According to the LAPD, a security guard possibly shot at the suspected burglars. It's unclear if anyone was injured.

Police were searching the area for two possible suspects.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

