Possibly Armed Individual Holed Up in La Puente

A man police believe is responsible of assault with a deadly weapon was holed up in a barricade situation Sunday in La Puente.

A man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon was holed up Sunday in La Puente as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department crisis negotiators were brought in to seek a peaceful resolution to the standoff.

The incident began about 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 15500 Block of Klamath Street, near Fickewith Avenue, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

It was not immediately made clear what type of building the man was barricaded in.

The department's Special Enforcement Bureau and Crisis Negotiation Team was expected to make contact with the man to try to peacefully resolve the situation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Century Station at 323-568-4800, or anonymously at Crime Stoppers, 800-222-TIPS (8477).

