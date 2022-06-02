You can bet donuts to dollars that the someone in Southern California was pleasantly surprised by Wednesday's Powerball drawing.

A Powerball ticket worth $6,021,023 was sold at a donut shop in the Riverside County community. The ticket has five numbers in Wednesday night's drawing, but missed the Powerball.

Those numbers were 11, 41, 56, 57, 63 and the Powerball number was 2.

The was sold at Sunny Donut on Limonite Avenue in Corona.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The jackpot was $168 million. There were no tickets sold with all six numbers. That means Saturday's drawing is expected to grow to $184 million.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

Wednesday's drawing was the 15th since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.