Powerball

Powerball Ticket Worth $6 Million Sold at Corona Donut Shop

A Powerball lottery ticket matching five numbers was sold at Sunny Donut in the Riverside County community.

By Jonathan Lloyd

88798956
Getty Images

You can bet donuts to dollars that the someone in Southern California was pleasantly surprised by Wednesday's Powerball drawing.

A Powerball ticket worth $6,021,023 was sold at a donut shop in the Riverside County community. The ticket has five numbers in Wednesday night's drawing, but missed the Powerball.

Those numbers were 11, 41, 56, 57, 63 and the Powerball number was 2.

The was sold at Sunny Donut on Limonite Avenue in Corona.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The jackpot was $168 million. There were no tickets sold with all six numbers. That means Saturday's drawing is expected to grow to $184 million.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

Wednesday's drawing was the 15th since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

This article tagged under:

Powerball
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us