Ontario

Pregnant goats stolen from dairy farm in Ontario

One of the stolen goats gave birth the night before the theft.   

By Mekahlo Medina and Jasmine Mendez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police Tuesday looked for a thief or thieves who stole 12 goats from a dairy farm in Ontario. 

Open since 1880, Drake Family Farm manages about 500 goats and uses the animals to make cheese, lotion and soap to sell at local farmers markets, according to Daniel Drake, one of the owners.

Drake made the announcement on social media, saying 12 goats had been stolen, eight of which were pregnant.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

One of the stolen goats, Zendaya, had given birth the night before the theft. Drake said he noticed she was missing and reported it to police.

“This is Zendaya’s baby,” Drake pointed. “Another black one.”

In the absence of the mother, the newborn was nursed by the farm owners, who are mostly worried about the health of the stolen pregnant goats and the baby left without its mother.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Los Angeles Lakers 44 mins ago

Lakers beat Pelicans in Play-In Tournament, will meet defending champion Denver Nuggets in first round of Western Conference Playoffs

West Hollywood 2 hours ago

Family demands answers after man seriously injured in West Hollywood

The farm’s surveillance footage only captured the headlights of a possible getaway car.

Officials asked anyone who sees the goats or has information about their whereabouts to call Ontario police.

The owners are also offering $2,500 for anyone who can find the goats.

This article tagged under:

Ontario
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us