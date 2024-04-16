Police Tuesday looked for a thief or thieves who stole 12 goats from a dairy farm in Ontario.

Open since 1880, Drake Family Farm manages about 500 goats and uses the animals to make cheese, lotion and soap to sell at local farmers markets, according to Daniel Drake, one of the owners.

Drake made the announcement on social media, saying 12 goats had been stolen, eight of which were pregnant.

One of the stolen goats, Zendaya, had given birth the night before the theft. Drake said he noticed she was missing and reported it to police.

“This is Zendaya’s baby,” Drake pointed. “Another black one.”

In the absence of the mother, the newborn was nursed by the farm owners, who are mostly worried about the health of the stolen pregnant goats and the baby left without its mother.

The farm’s surveillance footage only captured the headlights of a possible getaway car.

Officials asked anyone who sees the goats or has information about their whereabouts to call Ontario police.

The owners are also offering $2,500 for anyone who can find the goats.