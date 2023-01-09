Propane Tanker Overturns on 110 Freeway Interchange in Downtown LA

A tanker hauling propane overturned during a wet morning drive Monday on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles.

No injuries were reported in the 4:30 a.m. crash on the transition road from the northbound 110 Freeway to the eastbound 10 Freeway.

The big rig ended up under a bridge. A heavy duty tow truck responded to the scene, where traffic was backing up ahead of the height of the morning drive.

The tanker's load was estimated at 9,000 pounds, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. The load would likely need to be transferred to another tanker.