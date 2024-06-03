Hollywood

Want to feel like Captain America or Batman? You can dress like them through new auction

Other Hollywood memorabilia, including props and costumes from Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Comics, can be purchased.

By Helen Jeong

Julien's Auctions

Hundreds of artifacts from some of the most popular films in modern history were put up for auction Monday .

Julien’s Auctions announced that it’s holding a four-day auction event “Hollywood Legends: Danger, Disaster, Disco” from Wednesday, June 12 through Saturday, June 15th both in person and online. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“A stunning collection of over 1,300 of the most famous and celebrated artifacts from popular film franchises, Golden Age of Hollywood and modern classics, and the legendary producers and production artisans behind the movie magic, will be presented by Julien’s Auctions and TCM, the ultimate destination for Hollywood memorabilia auctions,” the auction house said in a statement. 

Here are some of the items that are up for auction.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

From Marvel Cinematic Universe:

  • Cowl/helmet & USO shield from Captain America: The First Avenger
  • Trickshot arrow from Avengers: Endgame
  • Wolverine claws from X-Men Origins
The production-made helmet from Captain America: The First Avenger is estimated to be worth between $10,000 and $20,000. Credit: Julien's Auctions.

From DC Comics

  • Wonder Woman's full costume
  • Batman cowl from The Dark Knight
  • Trident from Aquaman
The Wonder Woman costume is estimated to be worth between $60,000 and $80,000 with the starting bid at $15,000. Credit: Julien's Auctions.

Star Wars

  • Quarterstaff prop from The Force Awakens
  • Imperial TIE fighter pilot helmet from Rogue One: A Star Wars STory
  • The Mandalorian helmet prop
The Mandalorian helmet made for Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin character is estimated to be worth up to $30,000. Credit: Julien's Auctions.

See here for the full list of memorabilia that’s up for action. 

This article tagged under:

Hollywood
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us