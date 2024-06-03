Hundreds of artifacts from some of the most popular films in modern history were put up for auction Monday .
Julien’s Auctions announced that it’s holding a four-day auction event “Hollywood Legends: Danger, Disaster, Disco” from Wednesday, June 12 through Saturday, June 15th both in person and online.
“A stunning collection of over 1,300 of the most famous and celebrated artifacts from popular film franchises, Golden Age of Hollywood and modern classics, and the legendary producers and production artisans behind the movie magic, will be presented by Julien’s Auctions and TCM, the ultimate destination for Hollywood memorabilia auctions,” the auction house said in a statement.
Here are some of the items that are up for auction.
From Marvel Cinematic Universe:
- Cowl/helmet & USO shield from Captain America: The First Avenger
- Trickshot arrow from Avengers: Endgame
- Wolverine claws from X-Men Origins
From DC Comics
- Wonder Woman's full costume
- Batman cowl from The Dark Knight
- Trident from Aquaman
Star Wars
- Quarterstaff prop from The Force Awakens
- Imperial TIE fighter pilot helmet from Rogue One: A Star Wars STory
- The Mandalorian helmet prop
See here for the full list of memorabilia that’s up for action.