Hundreds of artifacts from some of the most popular films in modern history were put up for auction Monday .

Julien’s Auctions announced that it’s holding a four-day auction event “Hollywood Legends: Danger, Disaster, Disco” from Wednesday, June 12 through Saturday, June 15th both in person and online.

“A stunning collection of over 1,300 of the most famous and celebrated artifacts from popular film franchises, Golden Age of Hollywood and modern classics, and the legendary producers and production artisans behind the movie magic, will be presented by Julien’s Auctions and TCM, the ultimate destination for Hollywood memorabilia auctions,” the auction house said in a statement.

Here are some of the items that are up for auction.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

From Marvel Cinematic Universe:

Cowl/helmet & USO shield from Captain America: The First Avenger

Trickshot arrow from Avengers: Endgame

Wolverine claws from X-Men Origins

The production-made helmet from Captain America: The First Avenger is estimated to be worth between $10,000 and $20,000. Credit: Julien's Auctions.

From DC Comics

Wonder Woman's full costume

Batman cowl from The Dark Knight

Trident from Aquaman

The Wonder Woman costume is estimated to be worth between $60,000 and $80,000 with the starting bid at $15,000. Credit: Julien's Auctions.

Star Wars

Quarterstaff prop from The Force Awakens

Imperial TIE fighter pilot helmet from Rogue One: A Star Wars STory

The Mandalorian helmet prop

The Mandalorian helmet made for Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin character is estimated to be worth up to $30,000. Credit: Julien's Auctions.

See here for the full list of memorabilia that’s up for action.