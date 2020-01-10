Pursuit Driver Shot and Killed at End of Chase

A man involved in a pursuit was shot and killed when deputies opened fire late Thursday at the end of the chase in a residential neighborhood.

The pursuit started on the 210 Freeway and ended at about 10 p.m. in the area of June and Black streets in the San Bernardino County community of Muscoy.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

NBC4 is attempting to confirm when a child, who was possibly in the car, was injured. A photographer at the scene reported seeing a child transported from the scene in an ambulance.

A representative from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said officials could not immediately confirm those details.

It was not immediately clear what led to the pursuit. Authorities have not said whether the man who died at the scene was armed.