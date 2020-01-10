San Bernardino County

Pursuit Driver Shot and Killed at End of Chase

The pursuit ended in a neighborhood in the San Bernardino County community of Muscoy

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A man involved in a pursuit was shot and killed when deputies opened fire late Thursday at the end of the chase in a residential neighborhood.

The pursuit started on the 210 Freeway and ended at about 10 p.m. in the area of June and Black streets in the San Bernardino County community of Muscoy.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles Kings 2 hours ago

Adrian Kempe Helps Last-Place Kings Stun Golden Knights 5-2

hit and run 7 hours ago

Two Hospitalized After Hit-and-Run Driver Crashes into Restaurant

NBC4 is attempting to confirm when a child, who was possibly in the car, was injured. A photographer at the scene reported seeing a child transported from the scene in an ambulance.

A representative from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said officials could not immediately confirm those details.

It was not immediately clear what led to the pursuit. Authorities have not said whether the man who died at the scene was armed.

This article tagged under:

San Bernardino County
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us