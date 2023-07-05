4 for the Fourth: LA mom gives birth to quadruplets on Fourth of July

A Los Angeles couple celebrated Fourth of July by welcoming four new babies into the world.

The Kahan Gutovich family may not have been able to witness the Independence Day fireworks going on outside, but they had their own fireworks show as they welcomed the “quad squad” of two boys and two girls Tuesday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

“I don’t even know how to think about this yet. We don’t know how to process,” Sara Kahan Gutovich told NBC4.

The contractions for Sara Kahan Gutovich started on Monday night, so Dr. Steve Rad, the director of the Los Angeles Fetal and Maternal Care Center at Cedars-Sinai called in the team: 40 staff members from labor and delivery and four different NICU teams to make sure mom and each baby was well taken care of.

The babies were delivered at 34 weeks, each weighing more than 4 pounds.

“July is a big birthday for America and it is also the quadruplets’ birthday,” Rad said.

“I feel like I’m crazy on adrenaline, and so things have been great,” father Jay Gutovich said with a smile as he sat next to his equally beaming partner.

The quad squad is in the NICU, and each member is doing well. Doctors say it could be another couple of weeks before they can go home with their parents.

As for names, they say they need to get to know each baby a little bit better to figure out what fits them best.

Sara Kahan Gutovich also said that the number 4 has new meaning in the family’s life.

“Today my sister was grabbing us stuff from the grocery store, and the total was 44.44, so I don’t know what we’re supposed to be getting from the number 4, but it is something,” she said.