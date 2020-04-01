Quick Exercises to Get You Moving and Lift Your Spirits

It’s been medically proven that exercise can lift your spirits. Doctors and fitness experts have said exercising, even just a small amount a day, can make an improvement in your mood.



Andrea Marcellus is a fitness expert, and author of the book The Way In: 5 Winning Strategies to Lose Weight, Get Strong and Lift Your Life. She’s sharing a few exercises you can do at home between commercials or binging episodes of “Tiger King.” Marcellus says her methods are perfect for people looking to get moving while practicing physical distancing.



“You can actually achieve the greatest fitness level of your life without going to a gym and without cutting out the foods you love.”



She has created an app called And/Life that works in tandem with her book and has been uploading workouts to it every day. It also features fitness classes, food strategy and goal setting options. She says anyone can achieve a healthier lifestyle in as little as 4 minutes at a time, 3 times a day.



“Everybody can do 4 minutes. And you check that off, even that checking it off can release dopamine,” Marcellus says. “So we counteract the stress hormones.”



Watch the video above to see the quick and easy exercises she recommends whether you’re working at home or taking a TV break.



You can learn more about Andrea Marcellus on her website, andreamarcellus.com.

