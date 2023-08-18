Investigators say DNA ties man sought in Maryland murder to South LA assault

Los Angeles police are working with authorities on the East Coast in the search for a person wanted in a murder in Maryland and the assault of a woman in Los Angeles.

The body of 37-year-old Rachel Morin, a mother of five, was found in early August in Harford County, Maryland on a hiking trial. She had been reported missing in early August.

A suspect has not been identified, but the Harford County Sheriff's Department said DNA from the scene in Maryland was run through a national database and linked to the crime scene in Los Angeles.

Anyone who can identify this unknown male, or has additional information, is asked to contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office at our tip line (410) 836-7788 or via email at RMtips@HarfordSheriff.org. pic.twitter.com/U1niUnCmwB — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) August 18, 2023

"This DNA evidence has come back as a match tied to a home invasion and assault of a young girl in Los Angeles," said Col. William Davis, of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. "Unfortunately that suspect has not been positively identified, but he did leave behind his DNA."

In the March South Los Angeles assault, a man was seen on a doorbell security camera leaving a home after a burglary and assault at the home.

