Randy's Donut is going to Japan

The Los Angeles-based chain is expanding, with the first stores to open in Tokyo.

By Helen Jeong

Randy’s Donuts, Inglewood, Los Angeles, California, USA. (Photo by: Citizen of the Planet/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The 32-foot rooftop donut sign that represents Randy’s Donut will soon be visible in Japan. 

The Los Angeles-based donut chain announced Tuesday that it’s opening new stores in Japan starting in 2025. 

As the first stores are scheduled to open in Tokyo in the second quarter of 2025, the chain is looking to set up a total of 50 shops across the East Asian country. 

“This market represents a significant opportunity for us to share our delicious donuts with even more fans around the world,” Mark Kelegian, Owner of Randy's Donuts, said in a statement.

Since being founded in South Los Angeles in 1952, Randy’s Donut currently has locations in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Las Vegas, the Philippines, South Korea and Saudi Arabia, offering 60 varieties of classic, deluxe, fancy and premium donuts along with Randy’s Rounds, 

