SpongeBob fans: This Randy's Donuts treat looks a lot like a Krabby Patty

What to Know Randy's Donuts releases a Krabby Patty doughnut in honor of the 25th anniversary of "SpongeBob SquarePants," the animated TV and movie classic

The Krabby Patty Kollab will be available at participating Randy's Donuts locations from Oct. 8 through 27, 2024

The Bikini Bottom Pineapple Lemonade Refresher is also part of the celebration

The Krabby Patty-inspired doughnut is $5, and the Bikini Bottom Pineapple Lemonade Refresher (iced or frozen) is $3.95

Coming across several surreally soggy plot points and adorably mirthful moments in an episode of "SpongeBob SquarePants"?

Such gleeful gifts are as plentiful as the grains of sand carpeting Bikini Bottom.

In fact, a fan of the animated Nickelodeon phenomenon, which is diving into its 25th anniversary in 2024, would say that smile-summoning surprises are very much a part of SpongeBob's water-logged world, thanks to the many offbeat adventures he and his pal Patrick Star boldly undertake.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This is all to say that we should be surprised that SpongeBob-inspired surprises are in store during the milestone anniversary, including the one that's rolling for Randy's Donuts.

The Krabby Patty is, without quibble, the most famous foodstuff seen on the series, but finding a Krabby Patty that is actually totally krab, er, crab-free, but does have all of the components of a doughnut?

Randy's Donuts is up for the cheerful challenge: Meet the Krabby Patty Donut, which will be available at most Randy's Donuts locations from Oct. 8 through 27.

The bun is, well, a doughnut, while the "meaty" centerpiece is devil's food, which is not meaty but is full of chocolate oomph.

The slice of "tomato"? That's red velvet, and the "lettuce" is coconut (it's "fluffy," shares the Randy's Donuts team).

And the "sauce" of this sweet sandwich is cream cheese icing, which may elicit a "jumping jellyfish!" if you're a lover of cream cheese.

If you want to complete your Krabby cuisine experience, a Bikini Bottom Pineapple Lemonade Refresher, an iced or frozen beverage that pays tangy ode to SpongeBob's famous pineapple home, will also pop up on the special limited-time menu.