Westlake

Real Estate Developer Plans to Erect 80 Westlake Apartments in 6 Days

The real estate company plans to bring 80 new housing units to Westlake in just 6 days.

By Kitri Sundaram and Staff Reports

Universal Standard Housing, or Ush, is a real estate development company with a mission to use innovative and efficient construction systems to bring affordable, convenient and comfortable housing to California.

The company plans a 6-story, 80-unit residential apartment building in six days at its location of 740 S. Alvarado Street in Westlake.

In addition to saving Westlake residents months of noisy construction, the modular system allows for more affordable prices. Ush identifies itself as serving California's "Missing Middle," a demographic of people who cannot afford much of the area's steeply priced real estate but might not qualify or want to live in subsidized housing.

The prefabricated modular units include studios, and one-and two-bedroom apartments. Along with its proximity to public transit and the MacArthur Park, the building will feature a roof deck with a view of downtown LA.

