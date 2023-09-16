Realtor found dead in her downtown LA apartment

Neighbors said that when they moved into this high-rise apartment building, they expected peace and quiet.

But this week there’s been a lot of police traffic in downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers found Maleesa Mooney dead inside of her apartment during a welfare check on Tuesday afternoon.

The coroner’s office has not released a cause of death but LAPD is calling it a homicide.

According to a Beverly Hills-based company’s website called Nest Seekers, Mooney was a licensed real estate agent with them.

On top of that, her Instagram bio says she was a published model and an art dealer.

Her older sister Jourdin Pauline posted a message on social media saying in part “You’re the best thing to happen to almost everyones’ lives you touched! My heart is crushed, I keep waking up crying, thinking I’m in a bad dream.”

“I felt so sorry for her family,” Grace Sheng, a neighbor, said. “I bring pepper spray with me, I know it’s probably not legal but I don’t feel safe walking around here.

Central Bureau Homicide detectives – declined to speak about the case on camera – but they say they believe Mooney was killed inside of her apartment.

Her family hosted a memorial on Sunday night, asking everyone to wear pink.

Jourdin ended her post with a vow: “We will get justice for you, my sister. I promise you won’t be gone in vain.”

NBC4 reached out to multiple family members today to ask for an interview, but did not hear back.

According to the Coroner’s website, Maleesa would have turned 32 next month.