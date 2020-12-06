Red Flag Warning Returns to SoCal, Bringing the Potential For More Power Shutoffs

Parts of Southern California will be under another red flag warning for extreme wildfire danger this week during a stretch of dry and windy weather.

The warning will be in effect from 4 a.m. Monday through 10 p.m. Tuesday for much of the region, where dry conditions persist during what is usually the wettest time of the year.

Los Angeles has had just a tenth of an inch of rain so far this season. Normal rainfall for this time of year is around 2 inches. Last year at this time, the region recorded more than 3 inches of rainfall.

"We're way behind when it comes to the normal rainfall and the rainfall that we had last year," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon. "December is usually our rainiest month, and we have yet to see even a drop."

The red flag warning prompted Southern California Edison to consider the potential for more power shutoffs affecting approximately 162,680 SCE customers in Kern, LA, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Tulare, and Ventura counties.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures. Residents are urged to use extreme caution with potential fire ignition sources.

Officials advise that it's also a good time to assemble an emergency supply kit and know your evacuation route. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 70s this week, but a Santa Ana wind event is expected to begin late Sunday and continue through Tuesday evening.

Winds are expected to peak in strength Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning with gusts of 40 to 55 mph for the coastal and valley areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, while gusts of 55 to 70 mph will be possible for the mountains.

Humidity is expected to rise slightly Monday morning, but a drying trend is expected Monday afternoon through Tuesday when humidity in the teens and single digits is likely.

In inland Orange County, where the 7,375-acre Bond Fire was 50% contained Sunday, winds were expected to pick up again Monday, with gusts up to 45 mph.