Redlands police ask for help in search for couple in 70s who disappeared over weekend

Authorities are asking for help in the search for a Southern California couple reported missing over the weekend after their unlocked vehicle was found near their residence.

Seventy-three-year-old Stephanie and Daniel Menard, 79, were reported missing Sunday by a friend. They were last seen at 10 a.m. Saturday at their home in the 26000 block of Keissel Road.

The couple's dog, a white Shih Tzu named Cuddles, also is missing.

The couple's car was found unlocked down the road from their home. Stephanie Menard's purse and the couple's cell phones were found at the residence.

Daniel Menard suffers from demntia and is diabetic, police said in a statement.

Anyone with information about their disappearance was asked to contact the Redlands Police Department at 909-798-7681 or Detective Thomas Williams at twilliams@redlandspolice.org Please reference case number: 240032075