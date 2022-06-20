South LA

Rescheduled Kingdom Day Parade Set to Take Place in South LA

The event was scheduled for Jan. 17, but was scrubbed for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.

By City News Service

After two cancellations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Kingdom Day Parade traditionally on Martin Luther King Jr. Day is scheduled to happen Monday, five months later than usual.

The event was scheduled for Jan. 17, but was scrubbed for the second year in a row due to the pandemic. With conditions somewhat improved following the winter surge in virus cases, the parade is set to start at 10 a.m., followed by a festival in Leimert Park.

The parade will follow its traditional 3-mile route, beginning at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Western Avenue, proceeding west to Crenshaw Boulevard and then south to Vernon Avenue.

The theme of the parade will be "Healing America." The event will include the traditional lineup of marching bands, equestrian units, floats, elected officials and local dignitaries. Actor Bill Duke and actress/model Judy Pace are among those expected to take part in the procession.

Mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles, is scheduled to serve as the parade's grand marshal.

