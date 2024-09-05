Rescue operation underway in Los Feliz after man falls into trench

Firefighters tried to rescue a man who fell into a trench in Los Feliz Thursday morning amid an excessive heat warning.

The adult man, who officials said was conscious and alert, was trapped inside the 8-foot ditch, stuck in soil up to his waist.

It’s not clear how the man fell into the trench, but he was doing construction work at a hillside home, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Newschopper4 was overhead as the rescue operation was underway next to what appears to be a construction site to build a pool.

Responding firefighters and paramedics had to stabilize the trench walls before trying to pull the man out of the ditch, the LAFD said.

As the rescue operation went underway, the temperature in the Los Feliz area reached well over 95 degrees.