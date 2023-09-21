Woman arrested on suspicion of arson in series of Reseda fires

A 33-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a series of arson fires within a 72-hour window in Reseda.

The suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday and booked on suspicion of arson, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. She was arrested by investigators from the LAFD's Arson/Counter-Terrorism Section.

Fourteen trash and vegetation fires were set during a 72-hour period during the second week of September in the San Fernando Valley community. No injuries were reported and firefighters limited property damage after responding to prompt 911 calls.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

In one case, the back of a truck was set on fire. Residents rushed to put out flames with a garden hose.

The suspect is believed to have set at least four of the fires, the LAFD said.

The remaining fires remain under investigation, and anyone with information on the case was urged to call the LAFD Arson Tip Line at 213-893-9850 or email tips to LAFDArson@lacity.org.