Residents at odds over plan for Harvard-Westlake project in Studio City

A controversial debate continued Wednesday over the future of the Weddington Golf and Tennis Center in Studio City.

Develop or stay the same? That's the question.

More than 200 people on both sides of the issue spoke at a public hearing on Harvard-Westlake's plans to convert the land into a park and sports complex. If approved, it will still be open to the public, when not in use by the students.

In 2017, Harvard Westlake purchased the property. Their plans include two soccer fields, a track, basketball court, swimming pool, tennis courts, a picnic area, walking path, picnic areas, a café and more. It will all be privately funded.

"The Harvard Westlake River Park Project will be of extraordinary benefit to the community," said Bassil Hamideh, who lives nearby and spoke in support of the proposed project at the public hearing.

"When I lived in New York in my 20s, one of the things I enjoyed the most when I woke up in the morning was to head over to Central Park with a towel and lay out and read a book and enjoy it," Hamideh said. "And we're going to be able to do the same thing here, it's absolutely incredible."

But there are many opponents to the plan, too. Dozens protested near the Weddington Golf and Tennis Center this weekend and even more spoke at the public hearing.

Dr. David Sannerud is one of the opponents.

"It's a beautiful and unique spot in the San Fernando Valley," Sannerud said. "I can't emphasize how rare it is to find something like this in such a large city that is available to so many people."

If Harvard Westlake gets approval, the golf course will mostly go away, only leaving a putting green.

"My hope is that the planning committee and our representatives to the City Council see the outcry from the people here," Sannerud said. "That the thousands of people who want this to stay are heard, that they are listened to and that what is best for the community is not overridden by a wealthy, small constituency."

Still, residents like Hamideh see it as a boon for the neighborhood.

"I don't get it," Hamideh said. "Explain it to me in a practical, daily, weekendly way where the burden overrides the benefit. There will be acres of open space for the benefit of the community.

"I don't need open space to watch a little white ball fly hundreds of yards in the air. The benefit of that for a select few is overridden by the plans that Harvard Westlake has for the number of things just described."

The city's Planning Commission will vote whether to approve the project on Aug. 24. Ultimately, the project will still need to be approved by the City Council.