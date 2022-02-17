Diamond Bar

Residents Evacuated in Diamond Bar Condo Fire

Seven people were displaced after a fire burned early Thursday at a condominium complex.

By Toni Guinyard and Jonathan Lloyd

Residents were forced from their homes in the middle of the night when a fire broke out at a Diamond Bar condominium complex. 

Seven people were displaced from three units at the complex in the 300 block of South Prospectors Road in the community east of Los Angeles. At least three units were damaged.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. 

The fire was reported at about 2:30 a.m.

Logan Allred said she awoke to flames and began knocking on neighbors’ doors. A balcony of the next door unit appeared to be on fire, she said. 

Los Angeles County firefighters are attempting to confirm whether the fire started not a balcony and spread to the building’s interior. Flames appeared to spread from a lower level unit to an upper level residence.

