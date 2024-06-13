Retired LA County sheriff's deputy goes missing in Greece

A retired Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy, Albert Calibet, was reported missing after hiking in Greece.

Calibet, an experienced hiker, was last seen on June 11, hiking on the island of Amargos.

A missing persons report was filed and local officials are leading the effort to locate Calibet.

The LA County Sheriff's Department reached out to Calibet's loved ones, offering support during the difficult time.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Deputy Calibet's family and friends and our hope is that we can bring him home safely,” said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna. “We are actively collaborating with multiple agencies abroad to provide assistance in the search for Deputy Calibet and will use every resource we have available to bring him back to those who love him.”

Deputy Calibet worked with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Transit Service Bureau since April 16, 1998. He retired in 2018 and returned to serve as a 120-day part-time employee, according to the department.