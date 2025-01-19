First Alert Forecast

Return of Santa Ana winds brings elevated fire threat with it

A red flag warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. Monday to 10 p.m. Tuesday.

By Shanna Mendiola and Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Elevated fire threat is accompanying the return of Santa Ana winds that are taking aim for Southern California at the beginning of the week.

While the Southland’s weather conditions have been relatively mellow throughout the weekend, a welcomed relief for firefighters responding to the Eaton and Palisades Fires, Monday and Tuesday will mark the winds’ return.

“We can’t let our guard down because things are going to change here this week that will dry out the skies also increase those temperatures outside, as well, and delete that fire threat as we see the return of the Santa Ana winds,” NBC4 Meteorologist Shanna Mendiola said.

Along with increased winds will be depleted humidity, with some areas in the region reaching single digits.

“When that happens, our fire threat returns, and that’s going to happen this week,” Mendiola said.

A red flag warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. Monday to 10 p.m. Tuesday, with the strongest winds forecasted to arrive overnight into Tuesday. Some areas will see 25 to 40 mph wind, with gusts up to 65 to 80 mph.

On Wednesday, those conditions are slated to subside, but the possibility of another round of winds looms Thursday.

