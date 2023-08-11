$20K reward offered in LA boy's decades-old kidnapping in Mexico City

A $20,00 reward was offered Friday in the cold case kidnapping of a Southern California boy 20 years ago in Mexico City.

Born in Los Angeles, Joshua Keshaba Sierra Garcia would be 21 years old now. He disappeared on the morning of Aug. 12, 2003 while visiting Mexico City with relatives.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20k for information leading to the recovery of Joshua Garcia. An updated age-progressed photograph is also available. Tomorrow, 8/12, marks 20 years since Joshua was kidnapped in Mexico City. Details here: https://t.co/EADhrM6eAG #Missing pic.twitter.com/gtG1l2Ikts — FBI Los Angeles (@FBILosAngeles) August 11, 2023

"While many investigative steps have been taken to find Joshua over the years in both the United States and in Mexico, we have not given up hope that we can find him and determine what happened to him 20 years ago," said Donald Always, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office.

At the time of the kidnapping, Garcia was in the custody of relatives with whom he traveled to Mexico City for a baptism, the FBI said.

"During the kidnapping, Joshua's 14-year-old babysitter was murdered," the FBI said in a statement. "After a series of ransom calls, a money drop resulted in the arrest of one kidnapper by Mexican law enforcement authorities who is currently serving a lengthy prison sentence in Mexico. Joshua has never been found."

The agency announced the reward Friday and released photos of Garcia, including age-progression images of what he might look like today.

"I'm hopeful that the reward offer, a new photograph, as well additional investigative techniques, will bring someone forward with that piece of information that will lead to Joshua and help us solve this case for his family," Always said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office at 310-477-6565. Anonymous tips can also be submitted here. Tipsters may also contact their local FBI office. Anyone who is overseas can contact the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.