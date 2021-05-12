91 freeway

Windows of Two Vehicles Shatter in Pellet Gun Shootings on Riverside Freeway

The windows of a GMC Safari and Jeep Wrangler were shattered by rounds fire on the 91 Freeway.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

Windows on two vehicles traveling along eastbound 91 Freeway were blasted out Wednesday by pellet or BB gun fire.

The California Highway Patrol received a call of shots fired about 5:50 p.m. east of Lincoln Avenue and responding officers located the victim, who was driving a white GMC Safari van that had its middle left side window shattered, according to Officer Juan Quintero.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

A preliminary investigation determined the weapon used was a pellet or BB gun, based on the damage, Quintero said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Space Force 1 hour ago

Vandenberg AFB Renames Base and 30th Space Wing

CORONA 1 hour ago

‘I Hit Him as Hard as I Absolutely Could': Woman Fends Off Suspected Car Thief

A second incident occurred about 6 p.m. east of Tyler Avenue when the driver of a white Jeep Wrangler reported hearing a pop, followed by a window shattering. Officers inspected the vehicle and discovered the Jeep’s left side, third row window was shattered, Quintero said.

No injuries were reported in either incident and no suspect information was available, he said.

Windows on three vehicles traveling on westbound Riverside Freeway in Corona Tuesday morning were damaged by one or more individuals using pellet or BB guns.

The first attack occurred about 5 a.m. near Main Street when a Ford Transit van in the slow lane had its driver’s side passenger windows hit, Quintero said.

About 15 minutes later, a Ford F-150 pickup entering the express lanes at Main Street had its rear window cracked by a pellet or BB, said Quintero.

Around 5:30 a.m., the driver of a Ford Excursion was approaching Lincoln Avenue in the middle lane when its rear window was shattered by one or more pellets or BBs, Quintero said.

No injuries were reported in any of Tuesday’s shootings.

Anyone who witnessed any of the incidents was asked to call the CHP at
951-637-8000.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

91 freewayRiversideCalifornia Highway Patrolshootings
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us