California Wildfires

Riverside County community under evacuation order amid Nixon Fire

Cal Fire said the mandatory directive is necessary due to “immediate threat to life.”

By Helen Jeong

More than 250 personnel from Cal Fire tried to extinguish the Nixon Fire burning in the Aguanga neighborhood of Riverside County Monday.

The brush fire, which was first reported at around 12:30 p.m. Monday, grew to burn at least 2,700 acres as of Monday evening.

Fire officials issued an evacuation order for people who live near Richard Nixon Boulevard and Tule Valley Road were ordered to leave their homes, saying there is an “immediate threat to life.”

An evacuation center was set up at Temecula Valley High School on Rancho Vista Road. Officials also said they are providing a shelter for animals.

It’s not clear exactly how many homes were under the threat of the fire and whether any of them were damaged or destroyed.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresRiverside County
