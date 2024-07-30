Riverside County community under evacuation order amid Nixon Fire

More than 250 personnel from Cal Fire tried to extinguish the Nixon Fire burning in the Aguanga neighborhood of Riverside County Monday.

The brush fire, which was first reported at around 12:30 p.m. Monday, grew to burn at least 2,700 acres as of Monday evening.

Fire officials issued an evacuation order for people who live near Richard Nixon Boulevard and Tule Valley Road were ordered to leave their homes, saying there is an “immediate threat to life.”

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

UPDATED Evacuations as of 5:00P.M. 07/29:

EVACUATION ORDER AREA: Zones RVC-TULE2-A, RVC-TULE2-B, RVC-TULE4, RVC-TULE6, RVC-TULE7, RVC-TULE8, CBI-CAHUILLA1-B, RVC-2327-A, RVC-2327-B, RVC-TABLEMT4, RVC-TABLEMT5, RVC-2369.



EVACUATION WARNING AREA: Zones RVC-TULE1, RVC-TULE3,… — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) July 30, 2024

An evacuation center was set up at Temecula Valley High School on Rancho Vista Road. Officials also said they are providing a shelter for animals.

It’s not clear exactly how many homes were under the threat of the fire and whether any of them were damaged or destroyed.