Riverside County Residents Have a New Online Option to Make Appointments for COVID-19 Tests

By City News Service

Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images

Riverside County residents now have the option to make appointments online to be screened for coronavirus at county-operated testing sites.

According to the county Executive Office, appointments are available by going to www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing. Once there, visitors can select a site, as well as a day and time.

Making appointments in advance previously required phone calls for the most part, and appointments can still be made via phone at 800-945-6171. The best time to call is between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., according to county officials.

There are 14 testing locations available.

According to the Riverside University Health System, almost a quarter million residents have been screened for COVID-19 thus far.

