Riverside County Deputy Shot During Confrontation near Lake Elsinore

Officials were asking all non-residents to stay away from the location while an investigation proceeded.

A Riverside County sheriff's deputy was shot during a confrontation with a suspect this afternoon at a Lakeland Village residence.

The shooting occurred about 4:30 p.m. in the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane, just east of Grand Avenue, in the unincorporated community that borders Lake Elsinore, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The circumstances were not immediately clear.

A deputy has been shot in #lakeelsinore. Suspect is in custody. Deputy is being transported to local hospital. More details to follow. https://t.co/OyFV5nnYVm — Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) January 14, 2023

According to sheriff's officials, the suspect, whose identity was not released, was taken into custody at the scene. There was no indication that the individual had been hurt.

The deputy was taken to nearby Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar for treatment, but information on his condition was not provided as of 5:30 p.m. Friday.

County Fire Department crews were sent to the residential area, apparently to render medical aid, and they were still there late Friday afternoon.

