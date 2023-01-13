Lake Elsinore

Riverside County Deputy Shot During Confrontation near Lake Elsinore

By CNS

NBC Universal, Inc.

Officials were asking all non-residents to stay away from the location while an investigation proceeded.

A Riverside County sheriff's deputy was shot during a confrontation with a suspect this afternoon at a Lakeland Village residence.

The shooting occurred about 4:30 p.m. in the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane, just east of Grand Avenue, in the unincorporated community that borders Lake Elsinore, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. 

The circumstances were not immediately clear.

According to sheriff's officials, the suspect, whose identity was not released, was taken into custody at the scene. There was no indication that the individual had been hurt.

The deputy was taken to nearby Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar for treatment, but information on his condition was not provided as of 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Local

County Fire Department crews were sent to the residential area, apparently to render medical aid, and they were still there late Friday afternoon.

