Man charged after discovery of body in ‘makeshift grave' in Riverside backyard

A man arrested earlier this week after the discovery of human remains in the backyard of his Riverside home has been charged with murder.

Officers responded to a home in the 8700 block of Sylvan Drive, in the Arlanza neighborhood, after a resident disappeared for several days. According to the police report, neighborhood resident Richard Thomas Martinez made statements claiming he killed his roommate during the investigation. Martinez was detained, and a search of the property revealed a potential crime scene in the backyard.

Officers deployed cadaver dogs, who alerted them to freshly disturbed soil in the backyard. Police say as detectives began digging, they found human remains in freshly disturbed dirt.

The Riverside Sheriff-Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 31-year-old Bradley Minder, of Riverside.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Detectives arrested 48-year-old Martinez. He was later booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for murder, and is currently being held without bail.

Police say the men, who were roommates, had an altercation ending in the suspect killing Minder before burying his body in the backyard of their home. Details about the altercation were not immediately available.

Martinez was charged with murder, according to the county prosecutor's office. His first court appearance was scheduled for Friday afternoon.