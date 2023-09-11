Riverside police search for person who stole big rig

The driver of a stolen big rig led authorities on a chase from Ontario to Riverside Monday, then rammed an occupied patrol vehicle, prompting police to open fire before the suspect abandoned the truck and ran into the dense vegetation of a riverbed, prompting a manhunt.

Ontario police initially approached the big rig near South Archibald Avenue and Mission Boulevard because it had no license plates, but the suspect behind the wheel refused to yield and drove off, an Ontario police spokesman told reporters.

The driver led authorities on a pursuit that went through Jurupa Valley then east on the 60 Freeway, where the driver exited at Market Street in Riverside. As officers continued the chase, the suspect at one point “intentionally ran into our police units, disabling and trapping one of our officers,” the police spokesman said.

Officers opened fire on the suspect, but there were no reports of injuries. It was unclear how many officers opened fire.

The suspect jumped out of the truck and ran into the thick brush of the Santa Ana riverbed, prompting a large police search.