Road Rage Incident at Santa Clarita In-N-Out Drive-Thru Caught on Camera

A road rage incident was caught on camera at an In-N-Out in Santa Clarita on Sunday near Magic Mountain.

People are seen running up to a vehicle and throwing some type of liquid onto a vehicle that was waiting in line at the drive-thru.

Two people are then seen exiting the vehicle and throwing a type of liquid at the car in front of them.

It was not clear what type of liquid was thrown but a witness said he saw one of the bottles was labeled as bleach.

It is unclear what led to the confrontation but deputies are investigating.