Father arrested in death of 1-year-old boy in Palmdale

The father of a 1-year-old boy, who died while playing at a park in Palmdale, was arrested, authorities said Thursday.

The LA County Sheriff’s Department said as homicide detectives started looking into the possible causes of the toddler’s death, they arrested the father for being an" accessory to conceal a crime" and child endangerment.

The boy died Wednesday morning after deputies responded to a call about an unresponsive child at Courson Park in the 38000 block of 10th Street E.

After locating the boy in a car with the father, first responders gave CPR to the child and took him to the Antelope Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's department had initially said Narcan was administered to the child, but Lt. Michael Gomez of the department later clarified that it was not used.

Officials did not know what led to the child’s emergency as of Thursday as the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.