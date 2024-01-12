Robbers sought in overnight armed heists at Los Angeles-area 7-Eleven stores

Armed robbers are sought following a string of overnight heists at 7-Eleven stores in Los Angeles and the Long Beach area.

It was not immediately clear whether all of the robberies, including one at a 7-Eleven in Los Angeles' Adams-Normandie area, are connected. The crimes were reported Thursday night and early Friday morning.

The Adams-Normandie robbery was reported at about 1:30 a.m. at the store in the 1600 block of West Adams Boulevard. The robbers, three men and three women, left the scene in a white Kia.

More detailed descriptions of the car and the robbers were not immediately available. No arrests were reported Friday morning.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Other robberies were reported at stores in Lakewood, Signal Hill and at least one in Long Beach.

In Lakewood, four women and a man in a stolen Kia Optima took about $3,500 and merchandise from the 7-Eleven at 5315 Paramount Blvd., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

In Signal Hill, an armed robbery was reported at the 7-Eleven in the 2700 block of Pacific Coast Highway at about 11 p.m. Thursday. Three women and two men took money, tobacco products and lottery tickets, according to authorities.

In Long Beach, an armed robbery was reported at a 7-Eleven store in the 6500 block of Cherry Avenue.