Family With 2-Year-Old Child Threatened at Gunpoint in Downtown LA Robbery Caught on Video

Police asked for help Friday identifying four people accused in an armed robbery in downtown Los Angeles, during which a man, woman and their 2-year-old child were threatened at gunpoint and the man was shot and pistol-whipped.

The family was targeted about 3:05 p.m. Thursday near Seventh and Hill streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The couple were shopping with their toddler when two people jumped out of a gray Chrysler 300, pointed guns at them and stole their property, according to police.

The 26-year-old father was shot in the arm and pistol-whipped in the head, and was taken to a hospital, according to the LAPD.

Police said the 28-year-old mother “ran to safety with her son and was not harmed.”

Video footage circulated by police shows a confrontation between one of the suspects and the male victim before the two suspects get back in the Chrysler and drive off westbound on Seventh Street, nearly hitting pedestrians at a crosswalk while passing through an intersection.

Police described the suspects as three men about 20-years-old, all wearing hoodies of varying colors, and a female driver.

The Chrysler had dealership paper license plates reading “KEYES,” police said.

The LAPD asked anyone with information on the crime to call Officer Garcia at 213-952-6985 or Detective Gonzalez at 213-996-1875.