Robbery suspect uses Waymo vehicle to try to evade arrest: LAPD

A man accused of robbing a grocery store in Mid-City on Monday attempted to evade officers using a Waymo vehicle, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The robbery was reported at a Ralph’s store just before 10 p.m. after two people stole goods from the grocery store. Security confronted the suspects who took off – one on foot and the other by ordering a ride through the self-driving car service.

Officers pursued the Waymo vehicle, which stopped a few miles away from the business after detecting the police’s sirens. Police were then able to make an arrest.

The other individual was captured by Ralph’s security guards.

LAPD did not name the individuals involved in the robbery.