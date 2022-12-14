Authorities Have New Lead in Halloween Night Homicide of Teen

San Bernardino County Investigators have a new lead in a homicide that killed a popular Alta Loma High School student on Halloween night.

They are looking for two people of interest in the shooting.

Detectives are hoping cell phone images will lead to an arrest.

The family of Robert Plyley Jr. are also offering a $10,000 reward. They say they see that as 10,000 reasons for someone to come forward with any information.

More than six weeks have passed since 15-year-old Plyley, a sophomore, was gunned down outside a Halloween party in the city of Bloomington. Detectives now say, based on many cell phone videos they've reviewed they believe Plyley was shot and killed as he was trying to break up a fight between wo people outside that party.

Also through cell phone videos, detectives have now identified two persons of interest.

A young man and a young woman have both been described as being 16 to 20 years old. The man was wearing a white t-shirt and the woman was seen wearing a black t-shirt with a logo that reads "no justice, no pizza."

His family is pleading for help to find Plyley's killer.

"Honestly, I just miss him, you don't know how much one life can alter your entire existence until the sudden moment that your child is gone and you'll never see him again," said Christina Mensen, Plyley's mother. "There's no greater pain than that."

Detectives say the Halloween party which was advertised on social media was on Geronimo Ave. in the city of Bloomington Halloween night.

Neighbors told us they saw as many as 3,000 people at that party.