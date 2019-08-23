PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 22: (L-R) Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform onstage at Rose Bowl on August 22, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Dozens of Rolling Stones fans say they couldn't get any satisfaction at the Rose Bowl Thursday night because tickets they purchased weren't honored at the venue.

The legendary rock band's concert in Pasadena was rescheduled from its original date and fans who purchased tickets for that date on StubHub say they were refused entry and were told their tickets were counterfeit.

StubHub says they received more than 40 calls from customers last night and were able to replace most of the tickets and any customers who were denied entry will receive full refunds under the ticket brokers, "fan ticket guarantee," policy.

StubHub says it's typical that when concerts are rescheduled, original tickets are honored but they understand venues staying vigilant about fraud. Stub-Hub is also conducting it's own investigation into what happened.

If you are one of the Stones' fans who didn't get in the Rose Bowl or if you ever encounter a problem with a ticket purchased through StubHub, even while at the venue, the company wants you to contact them immediately by phone, or their live chat and email address so they can work to get you to the event or get you a refund.

Phone: 1-866-788-2482

Live chat: https://www.Stubhub.Com/contact-us/

Email: customerservice@stubhub.com