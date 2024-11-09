Rolls Royce driver on the run following hit-and-run crash in Van Nuys

The search is on for the driver of a Rolls Royce that fled the scene of a crash in Van Nuys after speeding alongside a Mercedes.

Four people were hospitalized Friday night following a rollover multi-car crash, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The incident was reported just before 10 p.m. on West Sherman Circle near Sherman Way.

Prior to the crash, a Mercedes and Rolls Royce were speeding side by side when the Mercedes crashed into a Chevy Traverse that was making a turn on Sherman Circle. The driver of the Honda was ejected from the vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital with series injuries, according to police.

The driver of the Mercedes stayed on the scene but the driver of the Rolls Royce crashed into another vehicle and took off. The driver of the car that the Rolls Royce impacted was also hospitalized. The severity of that person’s injuries is unclear.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Police did not confirm if the two luxury vehicles were street racing.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact LAPD’s Van Nuys station at 818-374-9500.