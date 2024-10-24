Boyle Heights

Lockdown lifted at Roosevelt High School in Boyle Heights after telephone threat

The school was holding a pep rally when attendees and students were told to shelter in place.

By Helen Jeong

A brief lockdown at Roosevelt High School in Boyle Heights was lifted Thursday afternoon following a scare during a pep rally.

All students and staff were safe and class was set to continue as usual, said a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Unified School District.

The school was holding a pep rally when a "telephonic threat" triggered the lockdown and students were urged to shelter in place.

Students were attending a pep rally ahead of the East LA Classic, which was set to take place on Friday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Boyle Heights
