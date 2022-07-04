Rose Bowl Hosts 96th Annual Americafest Firework Show

About 3,000 fireworks will be set off and a 1,000 special effects for the biggest firework show on the West Coast.

The team at Pyro Spectaculars has been setting up for the Fourth of July show at the Rose Bowl since Friday. They have been planning this show for almost a year and a half.

In addition to it being the 96th annual firework show, the Rose Bowl is also celebrating its 100th anniversary.

There's double the celebration.

"It's a great day," said Jens Weiden the CEO of the Rose Bowl. "Our parking lots open early at 1 p.m., our fans zone opens at 2:30 p.m. and has great kids activities. We actually have a baseball game this year with the Arroyo Seco Saints and the OC Ripe Tide playing over at Jackie Robinson Stadium."

Pyro Spectaculars say that this year's firework show will be bigger and better than last year's so fire crews are on standby.

They sprayed clear phos-chek on nearby hillsides last week in preparation for the show.

It's important to note that fireworks are illegal in the city of Pasadena. People are really encouraged to go enjoy the firework show at the Rose Bowl.

Here are a few things to know: