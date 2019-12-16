San Bernardino

San Bernardino County Pursuit Ends With Driver Shot

By Associated Press

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A Southern California vehicle pursuit ended with the driver being shot and wounded, authorities said Monday.

The incident began late Sunday when San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies on patrol in the unincorporated Muscoy area checked the pickup truck's license plate and found it was reported stolen, San Bernardino police Sgt. John Echevarria said.

The pursuit ended at a gas station in the city of San Bernardino where the shooting occurred.

The driver was detained and taken to a hospital for treatment, Echevarria said.

There were no immediate details on what prompted the shooting and how many deputies fired.

Echevarria said no weapon was recovered from the suspect.

