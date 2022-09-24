San Bernardino County

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Deputy Struck By Vehicle During Search

By Staff Reports

Getty Images

A deputy from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department was struck by a vehicle while conducting a search Saturday evening, according to the sheriff’s department. 

At approximately 7:15 p.m., deputies were searching a vehicle in the parking lot located at Foothill Boulevard and Rochester Avenue, according to the sheriff’s department. 

While one of the deputies was searching the vehicle, someone in another vehicle headed towards the deputy, pinning him. 

The driver of that vehicle then exited and came towards the deputy while allegedly holding a knife, when a shooting occurred. 

The deputy was taken to a local hospital with injuries to his leg, according to the department. 

The driver was shot by deputies and taken to a local hospital. 

The condition of the driver is unknown. 

No further details were immediately available. 

