San Bernardino County to Host Hot Wheels Ultimate Drive-Thru Exhibition

Countless events have been canceled due to the pandemic and the restrictive measures that have been put into effect in recent weeks due to COVID-19. However, you can still participate in some fun events safely.

Hot Wheels Ultimate Drive-Thru, a one-of-a-kind car show event that promises to follow all safety measures and protocols, offers a “no-contact family experience and includes over a mile of spectacular displays of life-size Hot Wheels vehicles and Monster Trucks,” Mattel and Raycom said in a statement.

“The track is approximately two miles long and you can see classic cars and people’s favorites Monster Trucks, as well as light tunnels,” said Veronica Avila, Hot Wheels spokeswoman.

The organizers say that the self-service and open-air exhibition allows them to comply with the requirements of the health authorities.

"We are taking all the precautionary measures and safety protocols, such as the use of masks and social distancing. Both are required here,” said Avila.

People who attend the exhibition have the opportunity to take photos of impressive cars, like the famous Bigfoot Five, the largest and heaviest monster car in the world, from the safety of their own car.

"Basically the magical world of Hot Wheels comes true in front of your window," Avila said.

The track, set up in the Toyota Arena parking lot, will be available from December 3rd to January 2nd. For more information about the exhibition and to get tickets click here.