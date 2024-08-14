san fernando valley

San Fernando man arrested in 2022 murder of woman found dead on side of Bakersfield freeway

Karla Terron, 27, was killed after she visited the San Fernando VFW, then dumped and set on fire on the side of the 99 Freeway about 100 miles from Los Angeles.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Karla Terron, 27, is pictured in this undated photo.
LASD

A suspect was arrested Wednesday in the death of a 27-year-old woman whose burning body was found nearly two years ago on the side of a freeway in Bakersfield hours after she left a San Fernando bar.

Karla Terron was found dead Dec. 17, 2022 on the side of the 99 Freeway in the community about 100 miles north of Los Angeles.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Early Wednesday, a suspect identified as 30-year-old Juan Figuroa, of San Fernando, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of Terron. Authorities said additional arrests are possible in connection with the killing.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Terron's body was on fire when she was found at about 5 a.m. on the southbound side of the 99 Freeway near Hosking Road.

"Despite attempts to destroy evidence by setting her body on fire, the coroner determined that the cause of death was multiple stab wounds," the sheriff's department said in a statement.

Terron was seen Dec. 16, 2022 at a VFW Post in the 100 block of North Hagar Street in San Fernando, about 90 miles from where her body was discovered the next day. Terron had met friends at the San Fernando VFW, then went to a home in the northern San Fernando Valley community where authorities said she was killed.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

2028 Los Angeles Olympics 10 mins ago

How to become a volunteer for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Anaheim 5 hours ago

Fire destroys restaurants and other businesses at Anaheim strip mall

Earlier this year, the sheriff's department held a press conference to announce that a 2021 Honda CRV was used to transport Terron's body from San Fernando to Bakersfield. Investigators found DNA evidence that indicated Terron body's had been in the rear cargo compartment.

A photo of the SUV was displayed at a sheriff's department news conference. Authorities also asked for help to locate Terron's phone, which was missing after the discovery of her body.

Figuroa was arrested at a home early Wednesday when homicide detectives served a warrant at about 5 a.m. in the 1500 block of Knox Street in San Fernando. He was booked suspicion of murder.

Details about a motive in the killing were not immediately available. The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office for filing consideration.

This article tagged under:

san fernando valleyCrime and Courts
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us