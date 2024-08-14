A suspect was arrested Wednesday in the death of a 27-year-old woman whose burning body was found nearly two years ago on the side of a freeway in Bakersfield hours after she left a San Fernando bar.

Karla Terron was found dead Dec. 17, 2022 on the side of the 99 Freeway in the community about 100 miles north of Los Angeles.

Early Wednesday, a suspect identified as 30-year-old Juan Figuroa, of San Fernando, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of Terron. Authorities said additional arrests are possible in connection with the killing.

Terron's body was on fire when she was found at about 5 a.m. on the southbound side of the 99 Freeway near Hosking Road.

"Despite attempts to destroy evidence by setting her body on fire, the coroner determined that the cause of death was multiple stab wounds," the sheriff's department said in a statement.

Terron was seen Dec. 16, 2022 at a VFW Post in the 100 block of North Hagar Street in San Fernando, about 90 miles from where her body was discovered the next day. Terron had met friends at the San Fernando VFW, then went to a home in the northern San Fernando Valley community where authorities said she was killed.

Earlier this year, the sheriff's department held a press conference to announce that a 2021 Honda CRV was used to transport Terron's body from San Fernando to Bakersfield. Investigators found DNA evidence that indicated Terron body's had been in the rear cargo compartment.

A photo of the SUV was displayed at a sheriff's department news conference. Authorities also asked for help to locate Terron's phone, which was missing after the discovery of her body.

Figuroa was arrested at a home early Wednesday when homicide detectives served a warrant at about 5 a.m. in the 1500 block of Knox Street in San Fernando. He was booked suspicion of murder.

Details about a motive in the killing were not immediately available. The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office for filing consideration.