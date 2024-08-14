San Fernando Valley businesses targeted in series of recent burglaries

Two people were arrested overnight after a San Fernando Valley store owner and employee successfully fought off would-be thieves after they crashed into their tobacco shop.

Coco Tobacco in Arleta was the victim of an attempted burglary when the thieves crashed into the store, unaware of who was inside. After the store owner and employee fought off the criminals, the foiled thieves tried to flee in a getaway car but police were able to stop them minutes later, leading to two arrests.

The Arleta-area incident was just one of several burglaries in the Valley.

“The thieves – they had jammed the camera system,” said David Far, owner of TekDep.

According to Far, his computer store was broken into around 3 a.m. Surveillance footage captured a glimpse of the thieves before the cameras went dead. They ended up ransacking the store, stealing computers and logic boards.

“I’m just an average Joe,” Far said. “Why my shop? But, I don’t wish it on anyone else, too.”

Police believe the thieves also targeted Sneaker Hustle, loading a white van with stolen high-end shoes before ditching the vehicle.

“In the van, we were able to recover significant amount of sneakers from the Sneaker Hustle,” officials said. Items from TekDep were also found in the van.

Before the night was over, two pharmacies were also targeted; one in Sun Valley and the other in Valley Village.

Officials did not release the identities of those who were arrested in connection with the break-ins.